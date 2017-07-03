Reds' Billy Hamilton: Receives day off
Hamilton is out of the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The Reds could certainly use Hamilton's speed to patrol the spacious outfield at Coors Field, but the 26-year-old will instead receive a day off in the season opener following a string of six consecutive starts. Scott Schebler will move over from right field to cover center field in place of Hamilton.
