Reds' Billy Hamilton: Receives off day Saturday
Hamilton is not in the lineup for Saturday's matinee against the Cubs, Jamie Ramsey of Better Off Red reports.
It will mark Hamilton's first day off since April 8 and comes in the midst of an 0-for-12 slump over the last three games. The switch-hitter is hitting just .224 on the season, but does lead the league in steals with seven. Scott Schebler moves over to center field and Scooter Gennett slots in as the right fielder.
