Reds' Billy Hamilton: Slump continues
Hamilton went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers, deepening his current slump to a 5-for-45 stretch, Mark Sheldon from MLB.com reports. Hamilton is now hitting .213/.264/.250 on the season.
After appearing to improve in 2016 before he got hurt, Hamilton has really struggled, as has teammate Jose Peraza at the top of the order. Joey Votto is facing a lot of bases-empty, two-out situations. The strikeouts Tuesday were a bit of an anomaly however, as his K% is at 17%, down from 20.2% last year.
