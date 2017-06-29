Reds' Billy Hamilton: Snags two bags in winning effort

Hamilton went 0-for-2 against the Brewers on Wednesday, but he drew two walks, stole two bases and scored two runs.

Hamilton had produced a very un-Hamilton-esque line over his past 22 games, attempting just four steals (three successful) while hitting a meager .204/.245/.290, but he's looked better at the plate recently and it's great to see him put up a crooked number in the steals column. Essentially a one-category fantasy asset last year, Hamilton has expanded his repertoire to two categories this time around, as he's already scored 49 runs.

