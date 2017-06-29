Reds' Billy Hamilton: Snags two bags in winning effort
Hamilton went 0-for-2 against the Brewers on Wednesday, but he drew two walks, stole two bases and scored two runs.
Hamilton had produced a very un-Hamilton-esque line over his past 22 games, attempting just four steals (three successful) while hitting a meager .204/.245/.290, but he's looked better at the plate recently and it's great to see him put up a crooked number in the steals column. Essentially a one-category fantasy asset last year, Hamilton has expanded his repertoire to two categories this time around, as he's already scored 49 runs.
More News
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...