Reds' Billy Hamilton: Steals two bags against Cubs
Hamilton went 1-for-4 with a run and two stolen bases during Sunday's win over the Cubs.
Hamilton flared a single in the bottom of the first inning and stole second and third base on the next two pitches. His .273 on-base percentage has limited his opportunities to steal bases to this point, but he's converted nine of 10 attempts and is locked into the leadoff spot. Reaching base is the key for the speedster.
