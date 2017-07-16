Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes 39th bag

Hamilton went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run during Saturday's loss to Washington.

With a .309 batting average and .365 on-base percentage through his past 17 games, Hamilton has been able to steal eight bases and score 11 runs. When he's getting on base consistently, his fantasy value skyrockets because he's more than just a one-trick pony. He's likely to remain a streaky hitter moving forward but career highs in runs and stolen bases are also well within reach.