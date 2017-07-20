Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes 40th base Wednesday

Hamilton went 3-for-6 with two runs scored and his 40th stolen base of the season in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

He scored the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning, singling with one out, heading to third on a ground-rule double and then trotting home on Adan Duvall's walkoff hit. Hamilton is now hitting .316 (18-for-57) through 13 games in July with seven steals and 10 runs scored.