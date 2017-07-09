Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes three bags Saturday
Hamilton stole three bases Saturday while going 2-for-3 with an RBI, two walks and a run scored against the Diamondbacks.
He took second three times off the Taijuan Walker/Chris Herrmann battery. Hamilton had previously stolen six bases in 30 games before this - quiet, relative to his usual production - and this was a nice way to make more noise.
