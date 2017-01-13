Wood and the Reds avoided arbitration with a $1.275 deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Wood's major league work has been sporadic since making the big leagues in 2010, but he managed to find a regular role with the bullpen-strapped Reds, his third team, in 2016. The 31-year-old posted a 3.99 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 76.2 innings and was rewarded with a decent raise in his first round of arbitration.