Reds' Blake Wood: Avoids arbitration with Reds, agrees to $1.275 million deal
Wood and the Reds avoided arbitration with a $1.275 deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.
Wood's major league work has been sporadic since making the big leagues in 2010, but he managed to find a regular role with the bullpen-strapped Reds, his third team, in 2016. The 31-year-old posted a 3.99 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 76.2 innings and was rewarded with a decent raise in his first round of arbitration.
More News
-
Reds' Blake Wood: Allows two homers to blow lead Tuesday•
-
Reds' Blake Wood: Blows lead Saturday against the Nats•
-
Reds' Blake Wood: Reinstated from paternity list Friday•
-
Reds' Blake Wood: Lands on paternity list•
-
Reds' Blake Wood: Picks up first save against Atlanta•
-
Reds' Blake Wood: Notches fifth victory with two-inning stint Friday•