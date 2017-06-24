Wood has a 2.96 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 24.1 innings since the beginning of May.

The 31-year-old continues to gradually lower his ERA, but he's still pitching mostly in low-pressure situations, as the Reds have lost the last eight games in which the right-hander has appeared. Wood has recorded 35 strikeouts over 34.2 innings this season, but has also issued 17 walks.