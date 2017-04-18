Reds' Blake Wood: Struggling thus far in 2017
Wood has given up four runs over 6.2 innings through the early part of the season.
Wood's early-season struggles come with the caveat of eight strikeouts, most likely due to his percentage of strikes thrown increasing by nine percent. However, opponents are still hitting .296 against him, and he blew his only save opportunity. Owners should hope the 31-year-old can somewhat return to last season's form, when he posted a 3.99 ERA in 76.2 innings.
More News
-
Reds' Blake Wood: Avoids arbitration with Reds, agrees to $1.275 million deal•
-
Reds' Blake Wood: Allows two homers to blow lead Tuesday•
-
Reds' Blake Wood: Blows lead Saturday against the Nats•
-
Reds' Blake Wood: Reinstated from paternity list Friday•
-
Reds' Blake Wood: Lands on paternity list•
-
Reds' Blake Wood: Picks up first save against Atlanta•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...