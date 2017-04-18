Wood has given up four runs over 6.2 innings through the early part of the season.

Wood's early-season struggles come with the caveat of eight strikeouts, most likely due to his percentage of strikes thrown increasing by nine percent. However, opponents are still hitting .296 against him, and he blew his only save opportunity. Owners should hope the 31-year-old can somewhat return to last season's form, when he posted a 3.99 ERA in 76.2 innings.