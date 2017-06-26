Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Activated ahead of Monday's start
Finnegan (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and confirmed as the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
As expected, Finnegan is ready to rejoin the Reds' rotation after missing more than two months with a strained shoulder. The 24-year-old looked sharp in his season debut (nine strikeouts across seven scoreless innings) before notching a pair of ineffective starts (three runs and eight walks across three innings) and subsequently landing on the DL, so he'll look to prove his first start of the season wasn't a fluke now that he's finally healthy.
More News
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Hoping to avoid DL•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Lifted with triceps strain•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Exits game after visit from trainer•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Option to start Monday•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Set for Triple-A rehab outing Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...