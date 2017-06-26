Finnegan (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and confirmed as the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

As expected, Finnegan is ready to rejoin the Reds' rotation after missing more than two months with a strained shoulder. The 24-year-old looked sharp in his season debut (nine strikeouts across seven scoreless innings) before notching a pair of ineffective starts (three runs and eight walks across three innings) and subsequently landing on the DL, so he'll look to prove his first start of the season wasn't a fluke now that he's finally healthy.