Finnegan (shoulder) was confirmed as the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Cardinals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Finnegan, who has been sidelined since mid-April, was able to get through a trio of minor-league rehab starts with no issue, clearing the way for him to rejoin the Reds' starting rotation. The 24-year-old compiled a 2.70 ERA and 14:9 K:BB across three starts (10 innings) before landing on the DL earlier in the season.