Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Confirmed for Monday's start
Finnegan (shoulder) was confirmed as the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Cardinals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Finnegan, who has been sidelined since mid-April, was able to get through a trio of minor-league rehab starts with no issue, clearing the way for him to rejoin the Reds' starting rotation. The 24-year-old compiled a 2.70 ERA and 14:9 K:BB across three starts (10 innings) before landing on the DL earlier in the season.
