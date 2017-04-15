Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Dealing with shoulder strain
Updating an earlier report, Finnegan suffered a strained muscle in his shoulder Saturday, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It was reported earlier that Finnegan exited with a strained left lat muscle, though manager Bryan Price clarified after the game that it was actually a different muscle in his shoulder that was strained. Either way, it seems the 24-year-old is in jeopardy of missing his next start and could ultimately wind up on the DL. Expect his status to be updated once the Reds release more information.
