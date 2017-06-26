Finnegan exited Monday's game with a trainer in the fourth inning, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This isn't ideal for Finnegan, who was activated from the 60-day DL earlier in the day. The move could have simply been precautionary, given that this was his first major-league outing since mid-April, but it's still unclear at the moment. The 24-year-old exited after throwing just 58 pitches through three innings; he allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two batters.