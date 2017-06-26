Finnegan exited Monday's game with a trainer in the fourth inning, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This isn't ideal for Finnegan, who was activated from the 60-day DL earlier in the day. The move could have simply been precautionary, given that this was his first major-league outing since mid-April, but it's still unclear at the moment. The 24-year-old exited after throwing just 58 pitches through three innings; he allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories