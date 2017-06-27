Finnegan (triceps strain) first started feeling some soreness in his triceps during the third inning Monday before being lifted in the fourth inning. His last pitch was an 85 mph fastball, well below his normal velocity, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Finnegan believes he could avoid the DL, but Reds management was less optimistic. His earlier departure taxed an already stressed bullpen Monday, and the team could need to bring in reinforcements as early as Tuesday.