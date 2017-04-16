Finnegan was placed on the 10-day DL on Sunday, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Finnegan exited Saturday's start against the Brewers after just one inning, and was later diagnosed with a strained shoulder. The left-hander will be eligible to return before the end of the month, but as with any issue of this variety, look for the team to take a conservative approach.

