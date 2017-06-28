Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Placed on disabled list
Finnegan (shoulder) landed on the disabled list Wednesday, The Cincinnati Enquirer's Zach Buchanan reports.
It was announced Tuesday that Finnegan would need another stint on the disabled list after straining a muscled in his shoulder during the third inning of Monday's start. There's a decent chance that Finnegan will miss an extended period of time after spending over two months on the 60-day DL with a similar shoulder injury earlier this year. In his place, the team recalled Austin Brice just a day after sending him down to Triple-A Louisville.
More News
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Will require DL stint•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Hoping to avoid DL•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Lifted with triceps strain•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Exits game after visit from trainer•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Activated ahead of Monday's start•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...