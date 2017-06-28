Finnegan (shoulder) landed on the disabled list Wednesday, The Cincinnati Enquirer's Zach Buchanan reports.

It was announced Tuesday that Finnegan would need another stint on the disabled list after straining a muscled in his shoulder during the third inning of Monday's start. There's a decent chance that Finnegan will miss an extended period of time after spending over two months on the 60-day DL with a similar shoulder injury earlier this year. In his place, the team recalled Austin Brice just a day after sending him down to Triple-A Louisville.