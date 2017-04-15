Finnegan was pulled from Saturday's start after one inning against the Brewers. He walked three batters and threw a wild pitch in a two-run first inning.

This comes on the heels of a wild outing Monday against the Pirates. So far there's no word of an injury. Robert Stephenson replaced Finnegan in the game.

