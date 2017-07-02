Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Transferred to 60-day DL
Finnegan (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.
Finnegan was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with a shoulder strain. Though an initial timetable for return was never established, it now appears that the injury is inhibiting enough to warrant a trip to the 60-day DL. He'll be eligible to return to action in late August. To fill out the 40-man roster, the Reds selected the contract of Asher Wojciechowski.
