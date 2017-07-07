Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Undergoes right shoulder surgery
Finnegan underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right (non-throwing) shoulder Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Apparently Finnegan was injured in a fall away from the field. Finnegan was already on the 60-day DL due to a strained muscle in his left shoulder, and it's uncertain if he will throw another pitch in 2017.
