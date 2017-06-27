Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Will require DL stint
Finnegan (shoulder) will be placed on the disabled list with a strained muscle in his shoulder, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
While it was originally reported that Finnegan suffered a triceps strain during Monday's game, it now appears that the 24-year-old suffered another shoulder strain in a slightly different spot than the first injury. He was sidelined for more than two months with his first shoulder injury, so it looks like he could be facing another lengthy absence.
