Finnegan (shoulder) is not expected to begin throwing again for another 2-to-3 weeks, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Further examination confirmed Finnegan suffered a muscle strain in the trapezius area, so this is no longer considered to be a short-term DL stint. Tim Adleman, who was recalled in a corresponding move Sunday, could be a candidate to take Finnegan's spot in the rotation, but the team has yet to make an official announcement.

