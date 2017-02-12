Phillips is close to being acquired by the Braves, Ken Rosenthal of FOX reports.

Phillips, who turned down a previous trade proposal this offseason, has reportedly waived his no-trade clause, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, so this trade looks like it's on the verge of happening. Rosenthal added that hurdles remain before the deal becomes finalized. Phillips must be cleared medically after injuring his left hand near the end of the 2016 season.