Phillips is still with the Reds after turning down another potential trade this offseason. As a result, he might lose playing time with the Reds wanting to find room for Jose Peraza.

The Reds haven't outright said that Phillips will be benched, but quotes from GM Dick Williams have hinted at that possibility. "I don't know. Hard to predict," Williams said when asked how the club would handle the situation with Phillips. "I do expect Bryan and I to be open with him going forward, as we've been open in the past."