Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Another tough outing Thursday
Arroyo (0-2) allowed five runs on seven hits over six innings in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers. He struck out two.
Remarkably the 40-year-old needed only 80 pitches to get through those six innings, but that's just a sign the Brewers weren't afraid to swing their bats early and often against Arroyo. His return to Cincinnati has been predictably poor so far, as he has a 9.90 ERA through 10 innings and has coughed up four homers already, and the Reds might soon decide to let Cody Reed get another chance in the rotation if Arroyo can't start delivering some quality innings as opposed to just quantity ones. His problems keeping the ball in the park might cost him once again in his next start, though, at home Wednesday against the slugging Orioles.
