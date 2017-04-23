Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Keeps Cubbies off balance to collect second win
Arroyo (2-2) allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out seven batters over six innings during Sunday's win over the Cubs.
Arroyo isn't going to overpower anyone, but he was crafty and kept the Cubs guessing all afternoon. While the veteran has shown improvement with each start of the campaign, he's now allowed six home runs and owns a 6.86 ERA (5.79 FIP). Additionally, his seven strikeouts are unlikely to be a common occurrence after he fanned just nine batters through his first three 2017 outings. Arroyo lines up to face the Cardinals next.
More News
-
Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Wins in unimpressive fashion Tuesday•
-
Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Another tough outing Thursday•
-
Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Hit hard in first start•
-
Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Contract selected prior to start•
-
Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Assigned to Triple-A Louisville•
-
Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Penciled in as fifth starter•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...