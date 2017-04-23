Arroyo (2-2) allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out seven batters over six innings during Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Arroyo isn't going to overpower anyone, but he was crafty and kept the Cubs guessing all afternoon. While the veteran has shown improvement with each start of the campaign, he's now allowed six home runs and owns a 6.86 ERA (5.79 FIP). Additionally, his seven strikeouts are unlikely to be a common occurrence after he fanned just nine batters through his first three 2017 outings. Arroyo lines up to face the Cardinals next.