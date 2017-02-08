With Homer Bailey undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs on Wednesday, Arroyo's chances of making the Reds' Opening Day rotation have improved.

Of course Arroyo has to demonstrate that he's fully recovered from the shoulder injury that kept him out in 2016, but the Reds would prefer to take their time with Amir Garrett, Cody Reed and Robert Stephenson until they're completely ready to pitch in the majors. The fourth and fifth starter jobs remain open for the Reds.