Arroyo (shoulder) passed his physical and is close to agreeing on a minor league contract with the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The deal hasn't been finalized yet, but it's all but a done deal now that Arroyo has passed his physical. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2014 due to elbow and shoulder injuries, but the Reds believe he still has a little left in his tank. At the very least, they are hoping he can provide some veteran leadership for their young pitchers and potentially work some innings until their pitching prospects are ready.