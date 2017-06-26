Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Transferred to 60-day DL
Arroyo (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.
Arroyo landed on the disabled list last week with a right shoulder strain, and it now appears the injury will keep him sidelined until at least mid-August. The 40-year-old has struggled to a 7.35 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through 14 starts (71 innings) this season, leading him to contemplate retirement. With Arroyo not occupying a 40-man spot while on the 60-day DL, the Reds will give him ample time to recover before he ultimately makes a decision about his future with the team. Brandon Finnegan (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day DL in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Hits disabled list with shoulder strain•
-
Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Considering retirement after Sunday's loss•
-
Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Tagged for five runs in loss to Dodgers•
-
Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Gives up 13 hits, nine runs against Padres•
-
Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Shaky outing Wednesday•
-
Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Receives no-decision Saturday•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...