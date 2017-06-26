Arroyo (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.

Arroyo landed on the disabled list last week with a right shoulder strain, and it now appears the injury will keep him sidelined until at least mid-August. The 40-year-old has struggled to a 7.35 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through 14 starts (71 innings) this season, leading him to contemplate retirement. With Arroyo not occupying a 40-man spot while on the 60-day DL, the Reds will give him ample time to recover before he ultimately makes a decision about his future with the team. Brandon Finnegan (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day DL in a corresponding roster move.