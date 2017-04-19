Arroyo (1-2) notched his first win of the year Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against Baltimore. He struck out four.

This wasn't exactly an impressive outing, but it was certainly better than what Arroyo offered in his first two starts (11 runs in 10 innings in a pair of losses). He may have a rotation spot in Cincy for now, but with Arroyo as homer-prone as ever -- five already -- it's hard to imagine the 40-year-old holding down much in the way of fantasy value.