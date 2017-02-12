Portuondo and Andrew McKirahan were traded to the Reds on Sunday in exchange for Brandon Phillips, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds were desperate to move Phillips and ate most of the $14 million remaining on his contract for 2017, so they were only able to get two non-prospect minor-league pitchers in return as part of the trade. Portuondo logged 10 innings in a relief role at Triple-A Gwinnett last season, but as a 29-year-old who has yet to debut in the majors, his development isn't worth tracking for fantasy purposes.