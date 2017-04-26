Reds' Chris Okey: Slow progress at High-A
Okey went 3-for-4 with a double Tuesday night at High-A Daytona, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Despite the big game Tuesday, he is hitting just .170/.254/.264 there.
We've often seen catchers slow to develop at the plate, but the second-round draft pick out of Clemson last year has shown some disturbing signs. He had a 29% strikeout rate at Low-A Dayton last year, and that rate is up to 35.6% this year with the level bump. While Okey isn't known as a high-ceiling offensive player, his defensive tools won't get him to the big leagues if he can't master the strike zone at lower levels of the minors.
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...