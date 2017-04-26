Okey went 3-for-4 with a double Tuesday night at High-A Daytona, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Despite the big game Tuesday, he is hitting just .170/.254/.264 there.

We've often seen catchers slow to develop at the plate, but the second-round draft pick out of Clemson last year has shown some disturbing signs. He had a 29% strikeout rate at Low-A Dayton last year, and that rate is up to 35.6% this year with the level bump. While Okey isn't known as a high-ceiling offensive player, his defensive tools won't get him to the big leagues if he can't master the strike zone at lower levels of the minors.