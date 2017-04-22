Reds' Cody Reed: Lasts just two innings in start
Reed (0-1) allowed seven runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three across two innings to take the loss Saturday against the Cubs.
Reed made the start as the Reds are dealing with multiple injuries to their starting rotation, and he gave up a three-run homer to Anthony Rizzo and a grand slam to Wilson Contreras in the first two innings to put a quick end to the pitcher's day. Before this outing, he had been impressive working out of the bullpen, and although it's possible he gets another shot in the rotation, he also could find himself back in the bullpen. For now, his next start has yet to be determined.
