Reds' Cody Reed: Moved back to bullpen
Reed will be moved back to the Reds' bullpen, with Rookie Davis coming off the DL to start on Wednesday, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. Tim Adelman will stick in the rotation and start Friday.
Reed had a disastrous start Saturday against the Cubs, so this move was predictable once it became clear that Davis was ready to return from the DL.
