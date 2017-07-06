Reed struggled Wednesday against Triple-A Toledo, giving up six runs (five earned) over four innings, allowing seven hits and six walks, along with a wild pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans from the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

As Rosecrans reports, Reed's outing actually got off to a good start, as retired the first five batters, but it all fell apart the moment he had to pitch from the stretch. This outing illustrates why it appears Reed is pretty far from a promotion.