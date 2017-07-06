Reds' Cody Reed: Wild ways continue
Reed struggled Wednesday against Triple-A Toledo, giving up six runs (five earned) over four innings, allowing seven hits and six walks, along with a wild pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans from the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
As Rosecrans reports, Reed's outing actually got off to a good start, as retired the first five batters, but it all fell apart the moment he had to pitch from the stretch. This outing illustrates why it appears Reed is pretty far from a promotion.
More News
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...