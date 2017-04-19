Reds' Cody Reed: Will start Saturday
Reed will draw the start for Saturday's game against the Cubs, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
With Rookie Davis and Brandon Finnegan hitting the DL this past week, the Reds are looking for bodies to round out their starting rotation for the time being. Reed, who's off to a nice start this season, will receive the call for Saturday's contest. The 24-year-old has tossed eight scoreless innings this season while posting an 8:4 K:BB ratio.
