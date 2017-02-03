Jennings (knee) agreed to a minor league contract with the Reds on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Jennings' 2016 season was one filled with injuries, and culminated in him being released by the Rays. At the time of his release, he'd played in 65 games and owned a subpar .200/.281/.350 line. Getting on base has never been his forte, but at his best Jennings showed the ability to skillfully steal bases and occasionally stretch a single into a double. However, injuries have gotten the best of him and he's played in a combined 93 games over the last two seasons, so prospective owners may want to look elsewhere for outfield depth.