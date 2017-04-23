Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Also monitoring sore knee

Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) got knocked in the knee a couple of days ago in a game at Double-A Pensacola, and the team is monitoring his status with that in addition to his hip and shoulder before activating him from the DL, Zach Buchanan from the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

On the bright side, Mesoraco was able to catch a full game the day after the incident. On the down side, Mesoraco isn't hitting very well against Double-A pitching during his rehab assignment, with a .167/.268/.250 line over 41 plate appearances. While we can say stats don't matter on a rehab assignment, it's been over two years since Mesoraco has had a healthy season in the majors, so his performance off of his breakout 2014 season is far from guaranteed.