Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Back on DL with shoulder issue
Mesoraco was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left shoulder Wednesday.
Although the afflicted shoulder is on his non-throwing arm, it's noteworthy that this is the same side that was surgically repaired in the past. The embattled catcher will head back to the disabled list for at least 10 days, although it's unclear whether he'll need more time than that or not. Given his injury history, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Reds take things very slowly with Mesoraco. To fill his roster spot, right-hander Ariel Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A.
