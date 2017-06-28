Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Day off Wednesday

Mesoraco is not in the lineup Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Mesoraco will get the day off after starting the past two games behind the plate. In his place, Tucker Barnhart mans the catching duties while batting eighth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories