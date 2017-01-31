Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Expects no limitations in spring training
Mesoraco is expected to begin spring training without any limitations, Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports.
This is great news for Mesoraco and Cincinnati fans, as the catcher has played a combined 39 games over the past two years. In his last full season, which was 2014, the 28-year-old posted his best numbers to date, slashing .273/.359/.534 with 25 homers in 440 plate appearances while earning his only All-Star nomination.
