Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Eyes return in coming week
Mesoraco (hip) is expected to remain on his rehab assignment at least through this weekend, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
There was some speculation that the embattled catcher could return as early as Thursday, but the Reds will instead take the cautious approach and let him ease back into action. This extended assignment pushes his return date to sometime during next week's games with the Brewers and Cardinals, although a firmer plan of action should come forth sometime over the weekend.
