Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Injury unrelated to previous shoulder injury
Mesoraco's shoulder injury is unrelated to his previous torn labrum that ultimately required surgery, according to manager Bryan Price, as told to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.
That's the good news. The bad news is that Mesoraco hurt his shoulder catching the ball, and that anti-inflammatory medicine did not lessen the soreness in his shoulder. While the Reds don't believe this is a long-term injury, how he did it and that he could not get immediate relief don't bode well.
