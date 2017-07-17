Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Kicking off rehab assignment Monday
Mesoraco (lat) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Zach Buchanan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Mesoraco will be behind the plate Monday for the first game of what's expected to be a short rehab assignment for the backstop, who has been on the 10-day disabled list since July 3 due to a strained lat. The injury was never considered as serious as the shoulder issue that required surgery last season, but because of the 29-year-old's checkered health history, the Reds have been cautious with easing him back into action. Once he's activated, Mesoraco will likely reclaim the larger side of a timeshare at catcher with Tucker Barnhart.
More News
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Injury unrelated to previous shoulder injury•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Back on DL with shoulder issue•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Takes seat again Tuesday•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Sitting out again Monday•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...