Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Out of lineup Friday

Mesoraco is not in Friday's lineup, MLB.com's Carrie Muskat reports.

Mesoraco will get another day off following an 0-for-3 day with two strikeouts during Thursday's series finale against Milwaukee. In his place, Tucker Barnhart will catch Scott Feldman.

