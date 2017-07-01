Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Out of Saturday's lineup

Mesoraco is out of Saturday's lineup against the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

He takes a seat for the second game in a row, with Tucker Barnhart starting behind the dish and hitting eighth. Mesoraco does not play as much as a typical starting catcher, but he produces enough (.828 OPS) when he does play that he should still be rostered in deeper one-catcher formats and all two-catcher leagues.