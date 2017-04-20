Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Rehab status update
Mesoraco (shoulder, hip) made it through back-to-back starts behind the plate Monday and Tuesday without any health setbacks, the Dayton Daily News reports. He's gone 4-for-28 at the plate, however, during his rehab assignment.
The Reds suggested Mesoraco could be activated as soon as Thursday, but that doesn't necessarily seem like a lot. "He came out of it just fine," manager Bryan Price said. "This is that point in time where we reassess what he needs for any finishing touches or polish before he's activated."
More News
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...