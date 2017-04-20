Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Rehab status update

Mesoraco (shoulder, hip) made it through back-to-back starts behind the plate Monday and Tuesday without any health setbacks, the Dayton Daily News reports. He's gone 4-for-28 at the plate, however, during his rehab assignment.

The Reds suggested Mesoraco could be activated as soon as Thursday, but that doesn't necessarily seem like a lot. "He came out of it just fine," manager Bryan Price said. "This is that point in time where we reassess what he needs for any finishing touches or polish before he's activated."