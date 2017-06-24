Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Retreats to bench Saturday

Mesoraco is out of the lineup Saturday against the Nationals.

Mesoraco caught 10 innings during Friday's loss to the Nats, so he'll get a breather for Saturday's matinee contest. Tucker Barnhart will start behind the dish in his place.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories