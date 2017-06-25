Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Sits again Sunday

Mesoraco is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Mesoraco will sit for the second straight day as the Reds square off against Tanner Roark and the Nationals. Tucker Barnhart will take over behind the plate, batting eighth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories